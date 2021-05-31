Lowville’s Memorial Day parade

The Memorial Day Parade in Lowville, led by American Legion Post 162, began its march at River Street joined by the Lowville Fire Department and a Lowville Police escort. The parade went up to the Lewis County Soldiers and Sailors Monument to place a wreath and then to Veterans Memorial Park for another wreath placing and military honors ceremony. Brian Rice/Johnson Newspapers
