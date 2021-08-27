LOWVILLE — The village of Lowville is “enforcing a mandatory reduction of water usage” by residents and businesses as of noon Friday because of another dip in the amount of water in the storage tank.
The water level in the 20-foot, 3-million-gallon tank hit nine feet, triggering the “emergency usage only” status, according to a news release issued by Superintendent of Public Works Paul A. Denise despite the fact that the water supply itself has no issue.
“The village is permitted by the (state) Department of Environmental Conservation to withdraw 1.5 million gallons per day from our water shed,” Mr. Denise said in the release, “Due to the average of 1.13 million gallons per day being used by our largest manufacturer over the past week, the water storage tank cannot refill to an acceptable level.”
A water “watch” was issued on Monday asking residents to limit their water usage and avoid any activities that require a significant amount of water like washing cars, filling pools, watering gardens or power washing structures, among others, because the level was down to about 12 feet.
According to information provided at that time by Mr. Denise, the tank water was depleted “because of a malfunction, that has been corrected,” from the largest water user which has been identified as Kraft Heinz in previous Times reports.
Although the initial issue at Kraft Heinz was rectified on Sunday at the plant, their water usage has been at a level that has not allowed village tanks to refill but has contributed to the additional depletion instead.
The “emergency” phase is the second to last on the municipality’s four-phase Water Supply Emergency Response Plan before filtered water available becomes limited while the tank refills to its normal levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.