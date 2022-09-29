Delgado tours Olympic Center in Lake Placid stop

Lt. Gov. Antonio R. Delgado, center, tours the Olympic Center’s 1980 Herb Brooks Arena with state Olympic Regional Development Authority CEO Mike Pratt, right, and Olympic Center general manager Chadd Cassidy, left, in Lake Placid on Tuesday. Lauren Yates/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

LAKE PLACID — Lt. Gov. Antonio R. Delgado visited Lake Placid on Tuesday — his first public visit to the Tri-Lakes since being appointed in May — to tour the newly renovated Olympic Center and speak to the state Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus during its annual legislative retreat.

The state has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into revamping Lake Placid’s Olympic venues ahead of the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games, and the renovations are almost complete. Darcy Norfolk, communications director for the Olympic Regional Development Authority, said that ORDA has invested $104 million into renovations at the Olympic Center alone over the last six years. The center’s overhaul was originally projected to cost around $100 million.

