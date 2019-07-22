WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy on Monday night promised to pay for and build a larger overflow parking lot at the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.
The 80- to 100-space parking lot would be part of an agreement to resolve a series of encroachment issues at the golf course that created an uproar this past spring.
Last year, P.J. Simao, a rival developer who owns Ives Hill Country Club, filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against the city over the lease with the golf club.
Mr. Simao alleged that the golf club is using the land, including a city-owned overflow parking lot, without paying any additional rent.
While City Council members unanimously agreed to the parking lot, Councilman Cody J. Horbacz said it didn’t make sense for Mr. Lundy to build it if club members could use the existing public lot as they have been doing for decades.
“It will benefit both the city and it will benefit me,” Mr. Lundy said.
If they did not agree with the plan, Mr. Lundy said he would build another lot on the golf club property, with only members able to use it.
The new parking lot, to be made with crushed stone, would be created near the existing overflow lot and be used by the public and golf club members, Mr. Lundy told council members.
Mr. Lundy and council members also resolved an issue with the golf club’s septic system. Instead of replacing it, plans now call for him to connect with the city’s sewer line.
During Monday night’s presentation, Mr. Lundy said there’s been a “misconception” about how the encroachment issues were first discovered.
He told council members that it was actually he who discovered the encroachments, when he was walking through the 18-hole golf course last fall with its former owners before he purchased it in December.
He said something didn’t make sense about the property lines, so he had the golf course surveyed and then found out what he suspected.
He then called the city about the discrepancies, Mr. Lundy recalled.
“There was no conspiracy by club members” to hide the encroachment issues, Mr. Lundy said.
It was the first time that he made that information public. It contradicts that Mr. Simao discovered the encroachment issues.
This spring, the situation with club members parking in the city-owned parking lot became a political hot potato and a campaign issue during a recent primary.
To resolve it, the city put up “public parking” signs, so that it made it legal for club members and other park users to share the parking lot.
After the encroachment issues were discovered, the City Council instructed City Manager Rick Finn to make sure Mr. Lundy corrected them.
The agreement included moving some golf carts and relocating two tee boxes and a sand trap. The pro shop and golf cart storage building were recently demolished as part of the deal.
The club leases just over 66 acres of land from the city for its course, currently paying $9,318 annually on a lease that runs through 2029. The club owns holes one through six and 16 to 18 of the course, while the city owns the other holes.
