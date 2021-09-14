LYONS FALLS — Fire destroyed a home, its contents and took the life of the family’s dog on Tuesday morning.
In a call to 911 made at 9:22 a.m., an unnamed person reported seeing flames on the first story of the two-story house at 6726 McAlpine St. owned by Melinda Cobb.
According to the fire report by Lewis County Emergency Services Director Robert A. MacKenzie III, there were no injuries to the home’s occupants, but the house was a total loss and the family living in the house is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
It is not clear if the family occupying the property included the owner nor if the home was insured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire was fought by the Lyons Falls, Constableville, Port Leyden and Turin Volunteer Fire Departments. Sheriff’s deputies, the county Cause & Origin department, National Grid and the Lyons Falls Department of Works were at the scene to assist.
