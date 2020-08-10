Major gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

BALTIMORE — A “major” gas explosion ripped through three homes in Northwest Baltimore, killing one woman and seriously injuring at least six others.
The exact cause of the explosion, which occurred before 10 a.m., was not clear, but many Baltimore-area gas lines are in serious need of repair.
Rescue crews pulled a woman from the rubble just before noon and freed another man around 12:15 p.m., according to the Baltimore firefighters union.
More than 200 rescue personnel were on the scene Monday and were continuing to search for survivors, fire officials said.
Crews toiled in sweltering heat, and neighbors were left without air conditioning as power was shut off in the block.
Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. spokesperson Richard Yost said the company received a call from the fire department around 9:54 a.m. asking crews to respond to the scene.
One person was buried from the neck down, and another was sheltering in a closet when Kevin Matthews, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration building inspector who lives in the block, arrived around 10 a.m.
Matthews said he could hear shouting from children trapped: “Come get us! We’re stuck!”
When he walked up the front steps, he realized the house had been completely razed. A long crack ran between the destroyed house and the one next door.
“I could see the back alley from the front stoop,” Matthews said. “We moved out of the way and let the firemen handle it.”
Some area residents reported feeling the blast several miles away. Neighbors reported having their windows blown out and doors blasted off the hinges.
A crowd of residents cheered from the sidewalks as emergency responders carried a woman on a stretcher to a nearby ambulance.
Moses Glover was inside his nearby home in the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road when he heard a boom and looked outside his window. Suddenly, a second blast knocked the 77-year-old off of his feet, he said.
“It knocked me across the bed,” Glover said. “I came downstairs and saw all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground. I had a picture window downstairs, the glass is in the chair now.”
Moses struggled to steady his breathing and said he was “shook up” by the experience.
The explosion destroyed the home of Major Watkins Jr., 88, and Caroline Youngblood, 90. Watkins, a U.S. Army artillery veteran, said the blast “sounded like Korea.”
When Latanya Heath heard her bay window shatter, she initially thought a rock from a lawnmower had struck it.
“When I came outside, I saw the house on the ground,” Heath said. “It was chaos.”
Jordan Ciesielczyk-Gibson, 31, who lives about a mile away from where the explosion occurred, was in bed Monday morning when he was startled by the loud blast.
“I heard the boom, and I was like, ‘what was that?’ Then, the whole house shook,” said Ciesielczyk-Gibson, “It all happened so fast.”
State Sen. Jill Carter thanked residents for reaching out to help the families impacted by the explosion. Clothing, food and other essentials were being dropped off at the Applebee’s in Reisterstown Plaza. FEMA has supplied pallets of bottled water, Carter said in a tweet.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet that he was “closely monitoring” the situation.
“We are closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore following this morning’s horrific explosion,” he said. “We have reached out to offer our full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts, and are deeply grateful to the first responders on the scene.”
Scott said the explosion was a tragedy and joined other city and state leaders in calling for community unity.
“What we need Baltimore to do right now is pray, pray that we’re able to find folks, pray that we’re able to get these folks out of here,” the city council president said.
While the exact cause of the blasts are not immediately clear, many Baltimore-area gas lines are in serious need of repair — a project that could take BGE at least two decades to complete, The Baltimore Sun reported last year.
BGE, the nation’s oldest gas utility with origins dating to 1817, likely needs to replace thousands of miles of obsolete pipes.
