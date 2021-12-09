State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras will step down next month on the heels of mounting demands for his resignation after text messages released last week showed he mocked the first woman to publicly accuse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.
Malatras, a former member of Cuomo’s coronavirus task force, submitted a letter of resignation to the SUNY Board of Trustees on Thursday morning.
“The recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction over the important work that needs to be accomplished as SUNY emerges from COVID-19. I believe deeply in an individual’s ability to evolve, change and grow, but I also believe deeply in SUNY and would never want to be an impediment to its success.”
Malatras faced bipartisan calls to resign after text messages released from state Attorney General Letitia James’s Office’s sexual harassment investigation involving Cuomo showed the SUNY public college system leader mocking Lindsey Boylan, who first publicly accused Cuomo of misconduct on Twitter last December.
“Let’s release some of her cray emails,” Malatras wrote to a group of Cuomo aides, suggesting it would make Boylan look crazy, according to documents released by the attorney general last week.
Evidence released by the AG’s office led to CNN firing Chris Cuomo, the former governor’s brother, after it showed he had a more active role in helping Andrew Cuomo respond to allegations. Boylan, who served as Cuomo’s deputy secretary for economic development and a special advisor from March 2015 through October 2018, described working in Cuomo’s office as “beyond toxic” and said he sexually harassed her repeatedly.
The documents raised questions about Malatras, who once served as Cuomo’s state operations director and was chosen for the $450,000 SUNY chancellor job in 2020 by the university system’s board — comprised mostly of Cuomo appointees.
When Boylan criticized Malatras on Twitter, he texted the group: “Malatras to Boylan: Go f__ yourself.”
He did not officially apologize, nor address the controversies surrounding his departure in his resignation letter.
“We want to thank Dr. Jim Malatras for his extraordinary service to the entire SUNY system. The past two years have been among the most trying in SUNY’s history — and Jim’s leadership and collaboration with our faculty and staff have allowed our institution to continue to thrive and serve our nearly 400,000 students at 64 campuses across our state safely and in person,” the SUNY Board of Trustees said in a statement. “He has been a champion for our students, for access, for equity, and for deeper public investment in this great institution. The entire board expresses our gratitude for his dedication and leadership.”
Malatras was appointed as SUNY’s 14th chancellor in August 2020 after several years serving as a top aide to Gov. Cuomo. He was appointed as leader of the state’s 64-campus university system, bypassing the board’s traditional national search, after his assistance to the administration throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.