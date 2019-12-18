MALONE — Joyce Mitchell hasn’t served enough time in prison as far as Terry Rivers of Malone is concerned.
The Dickinson Center resident who is serving time for her part helping a pair of convicted killers escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in June of 2015 knew what she was doing, Rivers said.
“What she did got somebody killed,” River said, “even if it was an inmate.”
The former prison employee made national news and spurred a Lifetime movie and Showtime miniseries after she supplied Richard Matt and David Sweat with hacksaw blades, chisels and other tools they used to escape. Matt was shot dead in the town of Malone by law enforcement, while Sweat was shot and captured and is currently serving out a lifetime sentence.
Mitchell, 55, has been tentatively approved for early release on Feb. 8.
Franklin County residents The Malone Telegram spoke with offered her no sympathy.
“I think she’s unstable,” said Allison Bigness of Westville. “She needs lots of therapy and a lot of work, and I don’t think she should be out in the public until they know what is wrong with her and that she’s not a danger to anyone.”
Missy Woodard called early release “crazy.” The Churubusco native would let Mitchell rot in prison if it was her choice because of “the panic she caused during that time.”
The manhunt for Matt and Sweat gripped the region and even the nation for about three weeks and was compared to Stephen King’s “Shawshank Redemption” after it was uncovered the pair — discovered missing during an early morning bed check — dug a tunnel out of the prison.
Mitchell’s husband, Lyle, still lives in their Dickinson Center home. He did not return messages left by The Telegram but has told media outlets in the past he is eager for Mitchell to return home.
Mitchell admitted to nonconsensual oral sex with Matt and providing nude photos of herself to Sweat but has denied having intercourse with the men, as was portrayed in the Ben Stiller-directed Showtime series “Escape From Dannemora.”
Prosecutors revealed during the trial that Mitchell and the inmates discussed killing her husband.
“I think she should have gotten a stiffer sentence and she should face monetary punishment,” said Paul Scott of Malone. “That manhunt was expensive.”
The manhunt and investigation are estimated to have cost around $23 million.
Raymond Nichols of Malone also wants to see Mitchell serve more than her maximum sentence.
“She endangered the public, and she got off lightly.”
