Malone murder suspect remains jailed

Joshua P. Donais, of Owls Head, is led into Malone Town Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on charges he fatally stabbed Donald I. Raymond in Malone on Oct. 6. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

MALONE — A judge during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Malone Town Court found cause to hold Joshua P. Donais in jail until the case is heard by a grand jury. The Owls Head man is charged in the stabbing death of Donald I. Raymond.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6, police were called to 215 Elm St. in Malone, otherwise known as Elm Manor, for a report of a stabbing victim and possible seizure. After arriving at the scene, police said they found two victims, Logan A. McMahon with a long gash on his back, and Raymond lying on the ground and mainly unresponsive.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.