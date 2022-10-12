MALONE — A judge during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Malone Town Court found cause to hold Joshua P. Donais in jail until the case is heard by a grand jury. The Owls Head man is charged in the stabbing death of Donald I. Raymond.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6, police were called to 215 Elm St. in Malone, otherwise known as Elm Manor, for a report of a stabbing victim and possible seizure. After arriving at the scene, police said they found two victims, Logan A. McMahon with a long gash on his back, and Raymond lying on the ground and mainly unresponsive.
Troopers said an investigation determined that Donais and an unspecified number of others in a “group” traveled in a 2006 silver Hyundai sedan to the vicinity of Elm Street to approach Raymond and McMahon after a social media argument.
Police have determined a dispute on social media led to the fight, and that two groups met for a physical altercation that turned deadly. During the fight, Donais allegedly stabbed Raymond to death, then left with the group, police said.
On Oct. 7, Malone police with the assistance of state police, arrested Donais, 39, and charged him with second-degree murder.
“I point out that this is not a reasonable doubt test, it’s simply a test as to whether there’s reasonable cause to believe that the defendant committed a felony,” Judge Robert G. Main Jr., who is presiding over the case, said at the preliminary hearing. “Based on all that evidence, I do find probable cause exists to believe that the defendant committed a felony.”
“In any event, this court does not have the ability to set bail, based upon the defendant’s extensive criminal record of felony convictions,” he added.
Acting Franklin County District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller and Assistant District Attorney Kelly G. Poupore called six witnesses during the hearing, including Franklin County coroner Brian Langdon, emergency medical technician Patrick Lyng, and Malone village police patrol Conner Hesseltine, as well as witnesses from the incident, Logan McMahon, Carissa Larocque and Dylan Patnode.
Langdon presented the official state certificate of death, which indicated hemorrhage from a severed femoral artery, as well as a punctured femoral vein, as the cause of death, and ruled the nature of that death to be homicide.
Donais’ attorney did not call witnesses.
Village police are requesting members of the public who live on Elm, Beman, Roby and Walker streets to check surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 9 to 10 p.m. on the night of Oct. 6.
Village police are also asking the public to report any suspicious items found on their properties.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide are asked to contact Malone Village Police at 518-483-2424.
According to the rescue log from Franklin County Emergency Services, three ambulances were dispatched to the scene on Elm Street Thursday night, one from Foothills Ambulance Service in Burke, one from Malone EMS and one from Northern Ambulance Corps in Malone.
The case was adjourned until Dec. 6 for a status report in Malone Town Court. A date for grand jury action has not yet been set.
