MALONE — The Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 E. Main St. will host a reopening celebration event after recent renovations.
The Downtown Artist Cellar seeks to fill its now larger interior’s artist-centered layout with works done by professionals as well as developing artists. The space was also expanded to allow for future live performances and yoga sessions, according to the Cellar’s co-founder Jennifer Bilow.
The Downtown Artist Cellar now features the work of more than 15 artists who create works that are inspired by the Adirondacks. The gallery has been maintained by the Cellar’s local member artists since 2017, according to Bilow.
Visitors are invited to the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday when two local multimedia artists will have their work displayed in the Cellar’s new interior.
Malone resident Michael Hart, who specializes in the mediums of photography, stained glass, music, painting and sculpture, will have 21 pieces from his “Backseat Dreamer” collection displayed at the event. The collection is comprised of images photographed during a drive from the Boston area.
“Our band, Figure From Ground, was tightly packed in a van with all of our gear. Our collective breathing fogged the glass into a dreamlike filter, softening the edges and intensifying my imagination. My backseat window seemed like a movie screen, feeding me a flood of imagery as we sliced through the November landscape,” Hart said.
Plattsburgh resident Noreen Sadue will be displaying her collection, titled “Altered Realities.” Her collection will be comprised of 12 images representing an artistic process Sadue says “has evolved over time.”
Sadue had created this collection by selecting photographs of objects, textures, light and shadows, and arranged and layered them into new compositions.
“By combining separate realities,” Sadue says, “I have created altered realities for the viewer to experience.”
Despite this event being Hart and Sadue’s debut in the Downtown Artist Cellar, both artists have a significant presence in the north country.
Hart has operated Pouring Light Studios, 432 E. Main St. in Malone for approximately 12 years. Pouring Lights Studios is an art gallery that hosts exhibits and operates as a studio space and performance space.
He has exhibited and received awards for his work in numerous galleries and festivals since the early 1970s.
Sadue’s work has been displayed throughout the Northeast in a multitude of solo and group shows.
During her 30-year career as a teacher, Sadue has taught various art disciplines in high school and was an assistant professor of photography at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Sadue received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York Institute of Technology, Long Island, and her Master of Arts in painting and printmaking from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt.
Both Hart and Sadue’s collections can be viewed online before the event. After the event, the collections will remain displayed in the gallery until May 1.
The hours of the gallery will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
With 2021 being the Cellar’s best year since its opening and residents donating to the space, Bilow said she hopes to host more artist workshops in the spring.
More on the Downtown Artist Cellar can found at www.downtownartistcellar.com.
