MALONE — A number of holes have been found in the town’s West Side Water District’s piping, which could make a collapse of the water main imminent.
Kevin Feuka of C2AE, an engineering consultant firm, addressed the Town Board on the matter and provided options and suggestions for funding and solutions to the porous problem.
“The best I can tell you is it’s somewhat consistent with other communities we’ve worked with,” Feuka told board members.
Feuka said deterioration has become common with certain kinds of piping that was installed in the late ’90s and early ’00s, even though the pipes were designed to last up to 80 years.
“We’ve seen the same thing with other communities,” said Feuka.
“It starts with bolts rusting. Basically it’s corroding extremely prematurely,” he added later.
He also said the issue has come up on multiple stretches of highway in a number of areas.
“It wasn’t a mere incident. It happened multiple places,” said Feuka.
Feuka said he had reason to believe the issue may be caused by salt from plow trucks.
“We believe salt is migrating down” into pipes and causing holes, which could be up to the size of tennis balls said Feuka.
Feuka looked into options for the town moving forward.
“If this pipe goes, you’re going to have a serious issue,” said Feuka.
Feuka said it could cost over $500,000 to fix the affected length of pipe, and gave three options he saw as reasonable for the town to fix it.
The most convenient option, according to Feuka, is to create a rerouted parallel pipe that would bypass the affected length of piping.
Another option he gave was to patch the pipe with a kind of plastic liner that he assured board members was structurally sound.
Lastly, he gave what he saw as the least convenient and most invasive option, replacing the length of pipe entirely.
Feuka also told the board about an array of ways the town could seek out funding to fix the pipe –– one of which was a $150,000 grant from the federal Rural Development program.
He also noted that state funding and coronavirus relief funding were also options.
To be eligible for some of the funding Feuka laid out, the town would have to argue the damage to the pipe is an emergency. Feuka said that due to the severity of the damage, it’s reasonable to think a total failure of the pipe is imminent, constituting an emergency.
The coronavirus relief funding is specifically contingent on impact to businesses. Feuka said that if the pipe completely fails, businesses would be affected because they would not be able to receive water properly, and the town may subsequently be eligible for the relief funding.
The pipe serves the commercial area along U.S. Route 11 west of the village of Malone. That area includes several restaurants and large commercial businesses, including the Walmart Supercenter.
Feuka also said that some avenues to funding, specifically the state-level funding, would take longer than others because the state-level grant he saw as an option generally funds municipalities which haven’t been able to secure funding elsewhere.
“What I’m saying is there’s options from quick turnarounds to long turnarounds,” said Feuka.
The board thanked Feuka for his initiative and readiness, and followed up by allowing him and C2AE permission to speak to different people and agencies on behalf of the town regarding the matter.
Feuka said he couldn’t promise the board anything, but added, “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”
