MALONE — The Malone Chamber of Commerce is hosting a snowman-building contest through the month of February.
According to Barry Armstrong, a member of the chamber, this is the first time the chamber of commerce has put on this type of contest, and the idea was to spread a little cheer during the late winter months.
“We are doing it through the whole month of February, we are asking people to make snowmen and snow sculptures,” Armstrong said, “You can be as creative as you want and you can make them as big as you want, all we ask is that they are visible from the road or sidewalk.”
Armstrong said participants are asked to post photos of their snowmen on the chamber’s Facebook page, with the photos taken from the roads or sidewalks.
According to Armstrong, the contest is not just for Malone but open to anyone in the northern portion of Franklin County.
“We want to spread some cheer and have some cool snowmen and snow sculptures to look at driving back and forth to work,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said the contest is open to all ages, adding offices are encouraged to take part in addition to families, and children.
At the end of February, the winners of the contest will be selected, with prizes of $75, $50, and $25 up for grabs.
“We have some prizes, but it is really about the bragging rights,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said he is hoping a lot of participants take part in the contest.
“It’s a way to build community,” Armstrong said. “I hope a lot of people get involved and we can bring some joy to the north country.”
