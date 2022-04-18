MALONE — Village trustees on Monday discussed the recent closure of the maternity ward at Alice Hyde Medical Center and concerns regarding other hospital departments.
Mayor Andrea M. Dumas said she had raised similar concerns at a Franklin County Legislature meeting on April 7. Dumas is also an elected county legislator representing District 3.
“I wanted to make sure all of the county legislators are aware of the hospital changes. It doesn’t just affect the village and town of Malone, it affects our county as a whole,” Dumas said. “I do get and understand the closing of the delivery floor, but my major concern that I think we all need to be voicing and wanting answers for is the ER, and us not having a general surgeon in the village that we can call upon. We don’t have someone, so this is a concern for all of us that we need to voice.”
The University of Vermont Health Network announced the closing of the inpatient birthing unit at a press conference on March 29.
Dumas said births at the hospital have decreased over the past 10 years.
“We looked at the trend,” Dumas said. “It’s been a trend going down, unfortunately, births here in the village. People are having babies outside the village. They are going to Saranac Lake, Plattsburgh and Potsdam.”
Dumas said she is interested in inviting representatives from Alice Hyde to a village meeting to explain their plans for the ER.
“We need to know what service they are going to provide for the village, and for the county as a whole,” Dumas said. “There are three things people look for when they move to a village or a community. One is school districts; two, what type of hospital services they have; and three, safety and security.”
Trustee Matthew C. Boyea asked whether a surgeon visits the hospital to provide coverage.
“They have one that comes over but you never know when you are going to need one,” Dumas said. “I think it is time we send them a letter and invite them to a village meeting. … We will do an invite and ask them to talk to the community as a whole. That way we all understand the different services that they can offer us, what they are offering us and how they are going to move forward with the changes on the maternity floor and the potential of other departments moving.”
Dumas said she is also open to hearing from the hospital at county meetings.
“Maybe we do a joint meeting, where they do one overall briefing to all of the elected officials in our community so as leaders we know which way we are going when people ask us,” Dumas said.
Trustee Brian S. Langdon voiced concerns over the future of physical therapy at the medical center.
“Without a surgeon, a PT surgeon, an orthopedic surgeon, who is going to do the physical therapy?” Langdon said. “The population is aging. We are all getting older and many people can’t afford to go to Potsdam or Saranac Lake — they don’t have the means of safe transportation. We really should have a conversation with them.”
Trustee C. Archie McKee said he is in favor of inviting hospital leaders to a village meeting.
“I think it gives them an opportunity to explain the changes that have been made,” McKee said.
Reached for comment following the meeting, Phillip A. Rau, a spokesman for the Malone hospital, reiterated the medical center’s commitment to the Franklin County community.
“While Alice Hyde may look different today than it did 20, 10 or even five years ago, one thing that will never change is our commitment to caring for our communities while putting the safety of our patients first every day,” Rau said in an email. “As we adapt to changing needs and emerging challenges, our first priority is always ensuring that we have the people and the partnerships in place to connect members of our community with the care they need, in a timely and safe manner.”
Rau said hospital leaders will continue to gather feedback from local officials.
“We’re proud of the great working relationships that Alice Hyde and our community leaders have cultivated for more than 100 years,” Rau said in the email. “Trust and transparency are the foundation of those relationships, and hospital leaders continue to reach out to officials at the local and regional level as we gather feedback, listen to their concerns, answer their questions and discuss the future of health care in Franklin County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.