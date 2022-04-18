Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to showers of rain and wet snow during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.