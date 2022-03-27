LISLE — A state trooper reunited a man with his family after they accidentally left him at a rest area on Interstate 81.
The man was left last week after stepping out to stretch his legs at the Whitney Point Rest Area in Lisle, Broome County, according to state police.
Trooper Timothy J. Conklin responded to a request for a welfare check at the rest area. The man indicated his family had forgotten him, troopers said.
The man had no wallet, no phone and no way to get in contact with his family, they said.
Conklin began scouring the internet for ways to contact the family. Eventually, he was able to get in touch with a family member who lives in another state after trying several incorrect phone numbers.
The out-of-state family member was able to get in touch with the people the man was traveling with, troopers said.
The man’s family had driven three hours believing the man was asleep in the backseat, they said.
His family believed he was in the car because they saw his jacket placed on top of a pile of luggage and mistook it for what they thought was the sleeping man, troopers said.
Conklin drove the man over an hour and a half to reunite him with his family.
When Conklin reunited the family in Roscoe, Sullivan County, the family and the trooper had dinner together at a local diner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.