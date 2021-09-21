CAPE VINCENT — A Pennsylvania man was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after the four-wheeler he was driving rolled over on Monday.
It appears John C. Billiard, 38, Saylorsburg, Pa., went for a ride on a four-wheeler in the town of Cape Vincent and crashed in a field near 32322 Route 12E. He was found by the group of people who were with him after he was gone for a while, according to Bill Gould, Cape Vincent fire chief.
The chief said Mr. Billiard was conscious and alert when he was there. Mr. Billiard was airlifted to the Syracuse hospital, mostly out of precaution, the chief said.
