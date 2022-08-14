Man fatally shoots himself at Capitol

A U.S. Capitol Police officer works near a police barricade Sunday on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. A man died early Sunday near the Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — A man crashed his car into a barricade protecting the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and fired a handgun in the air several times before fatally shooting himself.

Nobody else was hurt, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The man’s vehicle became engulfed in flames as he exited and started shooting, at which point officers attempted to approach the man when he shot himself, police said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.