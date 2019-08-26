WATERTOWN — A city man who injured five people when he shot into a crowd outside a Franklin Street nightclub in November faces five years in state prison for the act.
Julio E. Landron-Sanchez, 32, who had an address of 207 Wealtha Ave., Apt. 635B, at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to five counts of second-degree assault.
He had been accused of discharging a loaded firearm multiple times outside of the Club Rio nightclub, 136 Franklin St., on Nov. 3. The shots struck and injured five victims, all between the ages of 19 and 23. Four of the injured were treated at Samaritan Medical Center and released within a short time of the shooting. A fifth victim was transferred to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and similarly treated and released.
Police said at the time that four of the victims were Fort Drum soldiers. The victims are identified in court documents as Davante Ellis, Kevin Smith, Key-Shawn Carter, Christian Harrell and Orlando Gremillion.
The shooting occurred outside Club Rio, formerly known as the Strand Music Theater. Mr. Landron-Sanchez shot through a wooden stockade fence and into a crowd of people in the nightclub’s smoking area about 40 minutes before closing time. Club Rio’s owners announced shortly after the incident that the club was permanently closing.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections’ website, Mr. Landron-Sanchez was convicted of issuing a forged instrument and grand theft stemming from incidents that occurred in November 2009 and felony battery from a November 2010 incident, both in Hillsborough County.
He was sentenced to two years in prison for the battery count. At the time, he had a Tampa, Fla., address.
In addition to the five-year prison term, he is expected to be ordered to undergo five additional years of supervision upon his release when he is sentenced in County Court on Oct. 18.
