An Akwesasne man being held on drug charges in Franklin County is the chief suspect in a murder in Canada.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services, the law enforcement agency on the Canadian side of the St. Regis Mohawk territory, has issued a warrant for the arrest of Victor J. Lazore in connection with the Aug. 11 slaying of 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Lazore-Arquette of St. Regis, Quebec.
The warrant is necessary in order for the AMPS to pursue Lazore’s extradition from the U.S. to Canada, Deputy Chief of Police Lee-Ann Beaudry said.
Lazore is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony. The charge was filed after St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police searched a St. Regis Road residence on Aug. 16.
Tribal police have declined to release any details of Lazore’s arrest on the drug charge, citing “the sensitive nature of the case.” The AMPS has not revealed how Victor Lazore became a suspect in the killing.
According to an AMPS news release, Akwesasne Central Dispatch received a phone call requesting an ambulance to the residence of Jeffery Allen Lazore-Arquette in St. Regis (Kana:takon) at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 11.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance Service and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police responded and found Lazore-Arquette, known as Jeffery Lazore, suffering from what they said was an unknown injury.
He was immediately tended to by paramedic staff and transported to Cornwall Community Hospital. He died later that afternoon after being airlifted to Ottawa General Hospital.
The AMPS secured the area and the Sûreté Du Quebec Forensic Identification Unit was called to assist with processing the scene.
Preliminary findings from an autopsy conducted on Aug. 13 at Ottawa General Hospital confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound.
The relationship, if any, between Lazore and Lazore-Arquette has not been made public.
The investigation remains ongoing, the AMPS said.
