Deputies responded at 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a call of a domestic disturbance on Village Boulevard in Van Buren, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Newton said in a news release.
During the disturbance, the woman who called 911 told deputies Curtis Warren, 36, stole her SUV with her 4-year-old daughter inside of it and took off, Newton said. Warren is not related to the girl, he said.
Around 3 a.m., deputies spotted the SUV on Electronics Parkway and tried to stop Warren but he fled and they lost sight of him, he said.
The OnStar notification system in the SUV alerted police five minutes later that the car was stopped on Interstate 81 in Mattydale, he said.
Warren had driven south in the northbound lane and hit another car, he said.
Deputies arrived and arrested Warren, who was uninjured.
The girl was taken to Upstate University Hospital as a precaution, he said. The two people in the car hit by Warren were treated at the scene and released, he said.
Warren was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, and endangering the welfare of a child
He is being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center jail and has yet to be arraigned, according to jail records.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.