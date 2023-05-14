Man takes SUV with child in it, in wrong-way crash

Law enforcement and a suspect in Cary, North Carolina, engaged in a 19-hour standoff that ended with the suspect committing suicide. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Deputies responded at 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a call of a domestic disturbance on Village Boulevard in Van Buren, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Newton said in a news release.

During the disturbance, the woman who called 911 told deputies Curtis Warren, 36, stole her SUV with her 4-year-old daughter inside of it and took off, Newton said. Warren is not related to the girl, he said.

