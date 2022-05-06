WEST CARTHAGE — A subsidized housing unit in the village will be under the management of the Town of Wilna Housing Authority if the transfer is approved.
According to a news release from the housing authority board, the change was due to a request from the West Carthage Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and the Buffalo-Pittsburgh Field Office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development “to transfer into their portfolio the 50 public housing units known as West Side Terrace.”
The housing authorities entered into an interagency cooperation agreement effective April 21, which will remain in place until the full transfer is complete. The village of West Carthage will consider a resolution during a Monday meeting to make that transfer.
West Side Terrace, on Madison Street, is a HUD unit as are the Brady Acres and Long Falls Apartment complexes under the management of the Town of Wilna Housing Authority.
Housing authority staff met with West Side Terrace residents April 25 as an introduction, to answer questions and deal with concerns.
According to Kelly E. Bush, executive director of the Town of Wilna Housing Authority, the meeting went well.
“The Town of Wilna Housing Authority is looking forward to serving the residents of West Side Terrace and continuing their mission to provide decent, safe, affordable housing for eligible low-income families, seniors and elderly and individuals with disabilities,” Mrs. Bush said in a prepared statement.
One tenant who did not want to be named said, “Nobody likes change — we’re old!”
James Smith, chair of the West Carthage Housing Authority board, said the change resulted from a vacancy in the executive director position.
“We want to make sure the tenants are OK, well taken care of and have a safe, healthy place to live,” Mr. Smith said.
He said the Town of Wilna Housing Authority will provide one maintenance person for the housing unit.
The West Carthage Housing Authority will continue to oversee the operations of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-subsidized William J. Dalton Estates and Grandview Courts managed by United Helpers of Ogdensburg.
