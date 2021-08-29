WATERTOWN — Chris Horton, manager of Texas Roadhouse on Arsenal Street, left 13 beers at a table and then placed a reserved sign at the booth, honoring the 11 U.S. Marines, one Army soldier and one Navy corpsman who died in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan last week.
Mr. Horton’s gesture to honor the service members who died after a terrorist attack outside an airport in Kabul was done subtly, but it quickly began circulating to thousands online.
Mr. Horton, who has worked at Texas Roadhouse for nine years and is now second-in-command, has a son, Brentyn, who’s stationed at Fort Drum and is about to be 24 years old. He saw his son share a post on Facebook of a restaurant that placed 13 beers out at a table and reserved it for those fallen service members.
“I happened to be at work and thought what a great idea,” he said. “I never would have thought of it, and I immediately started putting it together.”
He filled the beers and got the reservation sign, and then sent a photo of the booth to his son.
“I sent it to him and said, ‘Hey, come get your cheeseburger tonight,’” Mr. Horton said. “You can sit next to this table.”
His son and thousands more began sharing the booth on Facebook.
The table was seen by many Friday night in the restaurant, too. Mr. Horton and the staff didn’t point it out. They didn’t make a sign about the marines or make it the centerpiece, but most people who got up to go to the bathroom saw it and stopped.
“It was just there,” he said. “I could see people stop and take a photo, or mouth the words ‘this is awesome.’ It was nice to see people take a second to look at it.”
The roadhouse is known for supporting its community in many ways. When city firefighter Peyton Morse died in a training accident, the restaurant raised roughly $2,000 for the fire department.
“Right from the guy who founded Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor, 27 years ago has been quoted many times saying ‘Yeah, we’re a restaurant, but we’re in the people business first,’” Mr. Horton said. “It really is all about people and treating people right. Serving great food on top of it just makes us that much better.”
Mr. Horton and the restaurant get a heads up when soldiers are coming home or being deployed, and he always makes it a point to go out to the dining room to talk to the military families or soldiers. He thanks them, buys them dinner and tells them about his son who is serving.
“I totally get it,” he said. “Just a simple gesture for me to be able to buy a meal or set that table up in any way I can honor any of them, I try to do so.”
