LOWVILLE — Another 500 gallons of milk and goodie bags with locally produced dairy products were distributed during a day of Dairy Drives and deliveries.
The drive-through distributions were held this week at food pantries in Port Leyden, Copenhagen, Harrisville and New Bremen throughout the day on Friday. The “Mobile Dairy Day” was organized by Beverly Howlett of Lewis County Opportunities in New Bremen, and each of the distributions were staffed by more than 30 Opportunities team members and volunteers.
“Each site was well-attended and people seemed very appreciative,” said Ms. Howlett via email. “No one was turned away.”
Although the final tally of gallons and bags distributed at each location were not available at the end of the day on Friday, Jennifer Karelus said Opportunities had distributed the items based on the number of people each food bank normally serves.
“The food banks that are the busiest and tend to give out more food were given more bags and gallons of milk,” Ms. Karelus said.
The goods leftover after the last cars had their trunks or back seats adorned with the dairy products were taken to the homes of elderly people in the area and, to the degree possible, to the food banks themselves.
“Refrigeration is a problem. Most of the food banks don’t have refrigerators,” Ms. Karelus said. “And others only have upright refrigerators that don’t hold much, so we couldn’t leave too much at them.”
As with last week’s Dairy Drive in Lowville, the milk was donated by Dairy Farmers of America, a dairy cooperative, and trucked to Lewis County with the help of a refrigerated truck from Penske of Watertown.
The bags included string and cream cheese donated by Kraft Heinz and chocolate creamline milk purchased from Cummings Farms with money donated during the first Dairy Drive and through the GoFundMe account set up to keep these events going while they are still needed by both community members and farmers, according to Ms. Karelus.
Before last week’s dairy drive, the goal was $500 to be able to buy locally made dairy products to distribute, but that mark was met in the first 24 hours. The goal amount was increased to $1,500 to keep the momentum going and to create more dairy giveaway events.
“We are collecting financial donations to purchase dairy products (cheese, milk, yogurt, butter, etc.). Our hope is to help support dairy farmers, by keeping milk moving and get nutritional dairy products to those who are in need or are afraid to go to the grocery stores right now,” the GoFundMe page set up by the Farm Bureau for these events states.
With 40 donations ranging from $10 to $500, the page brought in $2,835 to be used for the next dairy distributions to benefit the community, Ms. Karelus said.
The plan for a third round of dairy distributions is in the works for next week, she said, adding that it may be the last Dairy Drive to include the milk gallons.
“From what I’m hearing it sounds like the milk market is opening up a bit and Dairy Farmers of America isn’t having as much of a problem finding places to ship their milk to,” Ms. Karelus said. “But that doesn’t mean the price is going up to where it should be. Hopefully that means less farmers dumping milk.”
