Preliminary data from the state Department of Labor released Tuesday indicates March unemployment rates in the tri-county area fell from March 2021 levels.
The preliminary data shows Jefferson County’s jobless rate at 4.8%, a decrease of 1.9 percentage points from March 2021, when the rate was 6.7%
In Lewis County, the rate was 5.2%, down from 7.1% last year.
St. Lawrence County’s rate was 4.4%, down from 6.2% last year.
New York state’s preliminary overall unemployment rate was 4.7%.
