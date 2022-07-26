WATERTOWN — Mario J. Fratto said he’s working to represent his own home as he runs for the Republican nomination for New York’s 24th Congressional District, and has found voters are more and more willing to hear his message as the race heats up.
During a visit to Watertown Tuesday, Mr. Fratto said he’s running from the heart. He’s positioned himself as an “America First” conservative, opposed to nearly every national Democratic policy.
“I want to give people real representation, which means voting for the values and beliefs my constituents have,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve had that, because they keep electing the same people, who are career politicians.”
Mr. Fratto is running to oppose Rep. Claudia M. Tenney, R-Utica, who has represented Central New York and the Southern Tier in two split terms in Congress. Rep. Tenney is a nationally known Republican, regularly branding herself as a conservative, and has said Mr. Fratto is too far-right for the district.
Mr. Fratto has called Rep. Tenney a RINO, or Republican in name only, accused her of misusing the conservative moniker and of being a “carpetbagger.” Rep. Tenney first declared her candidacy in a Southern Tier district, then a Western New York-focused district, before announcing her campaign for NY-24, focused on the Finger Lakes and Lake Ontario’s shoreline, last month.
“Tenney, this is her third district in six months,” Mr. Fratto said. “She’s literally just looking for a safe seat and moving around the state in order to find it.”
Mr. Fratto criticizes Rep. Tenney regularly for her vote to fund the Ukrainian defense against the Russian invasion, her vote to pass a gun safety bill and her vote on a bill that allowed military service members to receive gender-affirming medical care under their public insurance programs.
“I don’t think you can claim to be a conservative if 200 Republicans voted not to pay for transgender sex change operations, and you’re one of 24 who did,” he said.
In the primary race, Mr. Fratto has trailed the congresswoman in fundraising numbers, earning less than $10,000 from individual donors and self-financing the remaining costs, while Rep. Tenney has taken in tens of thousands from political action committees, corporate donations and donors nationwide.
Mr. Fratto said he prefers to self-fund his campaign, and criticized Rep. Tenney for taking corporate donations.
“I grew up in a family where I never asked to borrow money, so I don’t like to rely on people and ask for their money, especially to give it to me for something like this,” he said. “I like to be able to fund myself and not be beholden to these people. I think it shows who you’re dealing with when they’re taking money from Verizon, TD Ameritrade Bank.”
Rep. Tenney has also received tens of thousands of dollars in funding from Republican leadership, including Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and House Minority Leader Kevin O. McCarthy, R-Calif.
Mr. Fratto said that despite the establishment support for his opponent, he’s confident he’s getting his message out there and isn’t worried about potential issues caused by unseating an establishment-supported incumbent if he were to take office in January.
“I hate to bring up the name, but (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), she unseated a 20-year incumbent, she came into the party and now the party is following her lead,” he said. “I’ve always considered myself more of a leader. I’m not going along to get along, I’m not there just to play ball. If Kevin McCarthy doesn’t want to work with me, he might not have a choice because I’m trying to take the party in a different direction.”
If elected, Mr. Fratto said his first focus would be to end U.S. reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
“I don’t want to hold my breath, but I think even the left would agree with some of that,” he said. “It’s dangerous for us to keep relying on China for drugs, for products that we were making here.”
Mr. Fratto also said he would work to remove President Joseph R. Biden from power, because of what he called a clear cognitive decline and incompetence of the president.
“At this point, if it were President Trump in office right now they would be having a field day right now, they were talking about using the 25th Amendment to remove him but it was never like this,” he said.
On other issues, Mr. Fratto said he believes inflation can be solved by ending the Biden administration’s economic policies, ceasing all defense aid for Ukraine and balancing the federal budget to prevent overspending beyond tax revenues.
Following the Roe v. Wade overturn in the Supreme Court last month, Congress has moved to pass legislation requiring states to recognize same-sex marriage, should the court precedent establishing the right to same-sex marriage also be overturned. Congress is also considering legislation to federally codify protections for same-sex couples.
Mr. Fratto said he’s opposed to gay marriage. He believes the issue should be decided by the states.
“I believe marriage is a man and a woman, I’m Catholic, that’s what I believe,” he said. “But that isn’t for the federal government to legislate, it’s something the states can do. If it were up to me, that’s what I believe.”
Mr. Fratto also believes abortion should be decided by the states, but said if Congress were given the opportunity, he would vote to ban the procedure nationwide.
He’s opposed to the ongoing Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. He said he hasn’t tracked the committee’s hearings himself, as he believes they’re illegitimately presenting a biased story about the attack.
“It’s being done with two main purposes,” he said. “One is to make sure President Trump can’t run again, and the other huge reason is to help the corporate media, for CNN, MSNBC, because these networks’ ratings were bottoming out without Trump.”
On the 2020 election, Mr. Fratto said he believes the allegations of voter fraud, which have never been proven in court and have been called out as lies by nearly every election official who administered the 2020 election, including Mr. Trump’s own election security staff.
“I think there were a multitude of factors that made the election not fair,” he said. “I think if it were conducted fairly, Donald Trump would be the president.”
Mr. Fratto will stand against Rep. Tenney in the primary election scheduled for Aug. 23, with early voting set to start on Aug. 13. The winner of that election will face the Democratic nominee, Steven W. Holden Sr., in the November general election.
