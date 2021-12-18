MASSENA — The 11th round of Regional Economic Development Council funding will bring over $800,000 to complement downtown Massena restoration and the town’s fishing tournaments.
The funding, announced Thursday morning, includes two grants totaling over $663,000 to rehabilitate the JJ Newbury Building on the corner of Main and Andrews streets. The town will get $191,000 toward five fishing tournaments planned for 2022.
GoCo Ventures LLC, owned by Suzanne and Bill Fiacco, is looking to turn the Newbury building into a mixed-use facility with residential, retail and office amenities. Village Administrator Monique Chatland said the proposed plans include a walkway connecting the parking lot in the rear of the building to Main Street.
“The proposed scope of the project includes interior walking on the main floor to connect Main Street access of the building directly to the back parking lot, thereby providing access to the shops, restaurants, office space and all the amenities downtown Massena currently offers,” Ms. Chatland said.
This goes hand in hand with several projects that will receive funding through the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, announced last week for the village.
“I’d like to thank New York State and Empire State Development for consistently supporting the village of Massena,” the village administrator said. “We’re very grateful for the public-private partnership with GoCo.”
She said village officials are “absolutely thrilled” for the additional funding for downtown projects, as the Newbury building is “one of the cornerstones of the downtown core.”
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the $191,000 for the town will fund five big fishing derbies next year — three by Major League Fishing, one sponsored by Kassian Rods, and the town’s Big Bass Blowout.
“We’re ecstatic. It’s going to help a lot,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “Last year, we’d gotten funding from the county. The rest of it came from the town of Massena. This is great; we have the I Love NY people recognizing our progress and goals.”
He said the tournament funding compliments the New York Power Authority’s recent improvements at the Massena Intake boat launch.
“That had gotten a lot of positive feedback from the anglers, even the organizers, saying it’s the best facility they’ve ever been to,” the town supervisor said, adding that NYPA is proposing further upgrades at the intake. Those include WiFi hot spot internet access, additional lighting and paving more of the parking area.
