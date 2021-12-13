MASSENA — A Massena Central parent called on the Board of Education to implement a bereavement policy for students.
Brittany Murphy, who told the board she has three children attending the district, spoke during a public comment period at Monday night’s school board meeting.
She said she made her comments after her children recently missed seven days of school while grieving for their late grandfather.
“Their grandfather passed away recently,” Mrs. Murphy said. “He was a key member of our family. He was a third parent while I was in nursing school.”
She asked that the policy define a list of expectations, how much work they’ll be responsible for completing or catching up, and call for mental health checks upon returning to school.
“Standard time out of school to grieve with your family would be a very important decision,” Mrs. Murphy said. “Are they expected to bring their laptops home? Are they expecting the school should bring it to them?”
“Having a policy in place for students who return to school for that extra support would be crucial as well,” she added.
She said that she was pleased with the school’s response to her kids being out due to the death.
“The school has reached out to us ... I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that,” she said.
The board took no action on the matter. It would have to go through the policy committee, then return to the full board for subsequent readings and approval.
