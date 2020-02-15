MASSENA — Dan Kenney, the promoter of the Massena Fishing Expo, was pleased with the show’s attendance Saturday morning.
“So far it’s going good. We’ve had a steady stream of people,” Mr. Kenney said.
The show continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall.
Mr. Kenney is a fishing expo veteran. He has operated and promoted the New England Fishing Expo in Massachusetts since 2012, as well as the New Hampshire Outdoor Expo.
“I’ve got world class vendors here,” Mr. Kenney said.
There are outdoor sports manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from Georgia, Maine, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Virginia set up in the former Hills Department Store space.
Will Grygutis of Wicked Custom Rods, from New Hampshire, was set up with this custom built ice fishing jigging rods.
Mr Grygutis, who has had a life-long passion for fishing, has been building rods for about seven years and offering them for sale for the last year and a half. He started building rods, he said, because he wasn’t happy with what was available on the market.
Mr. Kenney described the following Mr. Grygutis has developed for his ice fishing rods as “cult-like.”
“We have a large following for our ice fishing rods because no one else is doing what we are doing,” he said.
Mr Grygutis maintains a website for his rods at wickedcustomrodsllc.com
Chris and Kristina Mellowship of A-Bay Lure Lab started their custom fishing lure business in Alexandria Bay, because Mr. Mellowship wasn’t happy with what he could buy.
“I couldn’t find what I was looking for, so I decided to paint them myself,” he said.
Mr. Mellowship carves his own lures and custom paints pre-manufactured blanks in his basement workshop. “It was just trial and error in the basement,” he said. “I started playing around with weight and shape until I got what I wanted.”
Mr. Mellowship said he has a hard time keeping his hand-carved lures in stock. That doesn’t surprise his wife. She said reasonable prices and a reliable product were key.
“Once we knew they worked, and word got around that they worked, I was not surprised that they would sell,” she said.
The Mellowships sell their lures at shows, on Facebook @A-BaylureLab, Instagram @Abaylure, at the Bayhouse in Alexandria Bay and at the Louisville Market in Louisville.
Jason Paiva of The Crazy Hick Bait Company manufactures PVC vinyl baits in a room in his house.
Like Mr. Grygutis and the Mellowships, his lure business is a side hustle.
“I go to work, come home and go to work,” he said.
Mr. Paiva, of Sandown, N.H., has been making baits since he was 12 years old, he said.
He sells online at CrazyHickBaits.com, at shows like the Massena Fishing Expo and in a few stores.
Selling in more stores and making it a full-time hustle is his goal.
Sunday’s seminar schedule at the expo includes:
n Muskie & Walleye fishing in the NorthCountry with Captain Don Lucas at 11 a.m.
n Snacks for the boat, blind, shanty or tailgating with pro angler and chef Jimmy Kennedy at noon.
n Understanding the River Systems and tributaries for success with pro angler Adrian Aveena at 1 p.m.
n Conservation — Protection of our Smallmouth Fisheries with Barb Elliott at 2 p.m.
n National TV Personality — Reel Braggin Rights with Jim Root at 3 p.m.
