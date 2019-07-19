The first reported cooling station in St. Lawrence County has opened due to an issued heat advisory.
From noon to 8 p.m. July 19 and 20 any one who needs a place to cool off from the reported high temperatures of 89 to 90 degree temperatures can go to the Massena Fire Station, which is being used as a public cooling station.
Also being used as a cooling station is the Norwood Public Library, which is extended its hours July 19 by two hours, to 6 p.m. and will extend the July 20 hours by four hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., instead of closing at 2 p.m.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department is encouraging the public to check on your neighbors, family and friends, especially those who are elderly or have special needs.
The state Department of Health also has information on how to “Keep Your Cool During Summer Heat” on their website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/1243.pdf
n They advise using air conditioning to cool down or go to an air-conditioned building.
n If you don’t have air conditioning in your home, open windows and shades on the shady side and close them on the sunny side to try to cool it down.
n Drink plenty of fluids but avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.
n Beat the heat with cool showers and baths.
n Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.).
n Stay out of the sun as much as possible.
n Never leave children, pets or those with special needs in a parked car, even briefly. Temperatures in the car can become dangerous within a few minutes.
Anyone encountering any heat related sickness or injury is advised call 9-1-1.
