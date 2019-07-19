MASSENA — The first reported cooling station in St. Lawrence County has opened due to an issued heat advisory.
From noon to 8 p.m. July 19 and 20 any one who needs a place to cool off from the reported high temperatures of 89 to 90 degree temperatures can go to the Massena Fire Station, which is being used as a public cooling station.
St. Lawrence County Deputy Emergency Services Director Jonathan Mitchell was no immediately available for any additional information about potential other cooling stations in the station. Mr. Mitchell was reportedly meeting with members of the American Red Cross at the time a Times reporter tried to reach him.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department is encouraging the public to check on the elderly, family and neighbors during the heat advisory.
Anyone encountering any heat related sickness or injury is advised call 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.