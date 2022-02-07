MASSENA — Massena Central Schools were briefly locked down this morning following a robbery at Massena Savings and Loan.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said they went into lockout at 10:08 a.m. following a notification from St. Lawrence County 911 informing them of the robbery. During a lockout, no one is allowed in the building, but classes proceed as normal, other than going outside, the superintendent said.
The suspect was reported to have fled toward the back of Trinity Catholic School, which is near J.W. Leary Junior High.
“The Massena PD was involved and the lockout was lifted once we were notified that the individual was in the custody of law enforcement and there was no longer a potential threat to our students and staff,” Mr. Brady said.
Massena Police Chief Jason Olson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Massena Savings and Loan declined to comment.
