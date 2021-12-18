MASSENA — A survey of Massena Central students indicates they trust teachers, but not each other, and that a lot of bullying and harassment takes place over social media.
Junior high school Principal Amanda Zullo and high school Principal Alan Oliver discussed the results of the survey with the Board of Education on Monday night.
Mr. Oliver said the survey responses were similar in both buildings. The majority of about 1,000 total respondents, from grades 7 through 12, agreed or chose a neutral option when asked if teachers can be trusted and if they respond to student needs. Few respondents disagreed.
“Generally speaking, kids are very positive about their teachers in terms of climate and other aspects,” Mrs. Zullo said.
When asked questions about whether fellow students could be trusted, most respondents in both buildings disagreed or chose a neutral response. In the high school, that trust eroded between grades 9 and 12, meaning more upperclassmemembers didn’t see their peers as trustworthy.
Mr. Oliver said he wants more communication between school officials and upperclassmembers as they “need to be the leaders of our school and if they’re not feeling great about it, that’s a problem.”
When asked about bullying and harassment, more students said they perceive it happening around them than actually experience it, and it’s strongly tied to social media.
“Social media is a huge problem. There’s no other way to say it than that,” Mr. Oliver said. “Far more that happens on the internet than what goes on inside the building.”
“At the age of 12, 13, and 14 we know it’s a problem. Talking with parents, we know it’s a problem,” Mrs. Zullo said.
Mr. Oliver and Superintendent Patrick H. Brady both said that social media conflicts sometimes spread into the buildings.
“I spend, personally, time on it every day, every day at work. The assistant principals, the counselors, everybody is dealing with it,” Mr. Oliver said.
Mr. Brady said he has handled superintendent hearings that came as a result of social media conflicts spilling over into school.
“Fights that have occurred have largely been related to social media, back and forth outside of school, then they bring it into school,” he said. “When they come into school, they’re doing it in person and that leads to a fight.”
He said some students have actually staged fights over social media.
“They’re going to come in and have a fight, this one (student) is going to tape it, and they’re going to put it on social media,” according to Mr. Brady.
Sometimes incidents don’t need to translate to an in-real-life fistfight to be damaging to students.
“When they’re trying to find their self-identity and self-worth, words can have a major emotional impact,” he said.
The principals and the board also talked about what they can do to improve the climate among students at school. Ideas included giving the survey annually, talking to upperclassmembers about why they feel the way they do about their peers and offering ways for the students to communicate and connect with each other.
Other suggestions were to work on the climate among students to build a stronger sense of community, to talk with at-risk populations to learn what more can be done, and to find more ways to teach digital citizenship to the pupils.
