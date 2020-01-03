WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith might know more on Monday about why the state is requiring the city to add a second City Court courtroom.
Mayor Smith, who took office on Jan. 1, and City Attorney Robert J. Slye are meeting with Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for this district, to discuss the plans to add a second courtroom on the first floor of City Hall.
“I have a lot of questions,” Mayor Smith said.
A 1973 state law requires that judges have their own courtrooms. The city has been slowly working on the $3.1 million court expansion project for several years.
Mayor Smith still wants to know why the state failed to follow its own legislation when the state added a second Watertown City Court judge in 2014. As dictated in the legislation, city officials were not given the opportunity to provide any input on the issue, he said.
He also would like to know why the second courtroom is needed when the existing courtroom in City Hall is often not getting used and the two City Court judges are sent to family court and other courts.
But Judge Murphy told The Times two weeks ago that he doesn’t see anything changing with going forward with the project.
The state already has made some concessions on allowing a smaller courtroom that were hashed out by his predecessor, Judge James C. Tormey III, who died suddenly in June, Judge Murphy has said. He won’t back down on anything that Judge Tormey worked out.
Stopping the court project was a campaign promise the mayor made while running for office this fall. He hopes to convince Judge Murphy that the second courtroom is unnecessary and the project is a waste of city taxpayer dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.