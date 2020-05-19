CARTHAGE — Working in shifts, volunteers set up the annual Memorial Day flag display Monday on the front lawn of Carthage Central High School, 36500 Route 26.
Organized by the Carthage Teachers Association with help from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 Auxiliary and community volunteers, the display has been a Memorial Day tradition since 2012. The display has grown from about 400 flags in its first year to now more than 1,400 this year, according to CTA president Patricia A. Sheehan.
Again this year, there is a section of the flag display devoted to remembering or honoring specific individuals. This special section of the display has name tags indicating “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” the person being recognized. There are also military flags from each branch of the military and a Prisoner of War flag on display.
“It’s nice to be able to do something normal in these crazy times,” Ms. Sheehan said. “The definition of hero has changed and this year we are showing respect to them all. Doing this means a lot to us. We could not do it without the cooperation of the Board of Education and the volunteers — the teachers and our friends at the VFW and auxiliary — who come year after year.”
She said the display takes four to five hours to complete, starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday to set the grids.
A driving force behind the display has been Lorna Swan, VFW Auxiliary Americanism Chair.
“I do this in honor of my husband and son who served,” Mrs. Swan said.
Memorial Day celebrations
Memorial Day parade canceled
CARTHAGE — Timothy M. Mulvaney, commander of Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789, has announced the Twin Village annual Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.
The American Legion and Dionne-Rumble VFW Post 7227 will hold a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 25, at Monument Park on State Street.
The ceremony will be held in accordance with the governor’s executive orders.
Deferiet to hold car parade
DERFERIET — Village officials will decorate their vehicles and parade through the streets at noon Sunday, May 24, along with apparatus from the fire department. Residents are invited to join in the parade or watch from their homes.
Ceremonies in Lowville
LOWVILLE — Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 and Auxiliary will conduct a service at the Post’s Memorial wall, 7752 West State St., at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25. The public is cordially invited and encouraged to attend. Due to COVID-19 rules for gatherings, not to exceed 10 people, the public is required to stay in their vehicles. Hand-held American flags and a flyer describing the history and meaning of Memorial Day will be distributed prior to and after the ceremony.
In addition, the Lowville American Legion will hold full military honors with a brief ceremony at Veterans Park at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.
Members of the American Legion will also render full military honors at the grave sites of veterans on Sunday, May 25, and Memorial Day throughout Lewis County. The Military Honor Guard with leave from the Lowville American Legion at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and travel to cemeteries in the following locations — all times are approximate: Brantingham 1 p.m.; Sperryville, 1:30 p.m.; Petries Corners, 1:45 p.m.; Beaches Bridge, 2 p.m.; Old Glendale, 2:20 p.m.; Martinsburg 2:30 p.m.; West Martinsburg 2:45 p.m. and West Lowville 3 p.m.
On Memorial Day, the Color Guard will leave the post at 8:30 a.m. with the following stops scheduled: Wilcox Road (near the sales barn) 8:45 a.m.; Reed Cemetery, Phinney Road, 9 a.m.; Lee Lumber, East Road. 9:15 a.m.; East State Street, 9:25 a.m.; River Street, 9:35 a.m.; Jackson Street, 9:45 a.m.; Upper Stowe Street. 9:50 a.m.; and Lowville Rural, 10 a.m. Additional cemeteries will be covered as well.
Loved ones who have veterans that have been laid to rest in these locations, are encouraged to attend this solemn ceremony.
Parade and chicken barbecue canceled
NATURAL BRIDGE — The Memorial Day parade hosted by the Natural Bridge Fire Department along with its annual chicken barbecue have been canceled. According to fire chief Jason O’Meara, the department hopes to hold its fundraiser in late June.
Parades canceled
The American Legion Post 673 in Black River and the Copenhagen Fire Department in conjunction with the Floyd Lyng American Legion have canceled the Memorial Day parades.
In addition, the Copenhagen Field Days hosted by the fire department and its auxiliary scheduled for July 25 has been canceled.
