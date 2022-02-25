LAFARGEVILLE — The family of Peyton L.S. Morse will come together today to remember the fallen Watertown firefighter.
A memorial will begin at 4:30 p.m. indoors at LaFargeville Central School. The family would like to honor him and thank the community for its support and prayers. The public is invited.
The 21-year-old firefighter died last year after training at the state Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. Mr. Morse had a medical emergency on March 3 and died nine days later.
His parents, David M. and Stacy L. Morse, continue to seek information about what happened to their son. They believe his death could have been prevented.
