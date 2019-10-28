ALBANY — Farmers could claim a refundable tax credit of $1,200 for each of their employees with a new bill introduced by state Sen. Jen Metzger, D-42.
If passed, Metzger’s proposed legislation, announced Monday, would double the current Farm Workforce Retention Credit applied to each farm employee who works 500 hours or more each year. It would also extend the tax credit indefinitely, as opposed to its current 2022 expiration date.
Metzger said in a statement that this legislation would aid the relatively smaller family farms operating in New York in shouldering increasing farm expenses.
Since 2007, New York farms’ production costs have increased 23.5%, according to Metzger’s bill. Farm labor expenses have made up a large chunk of those costs, more so in New York than nationwide.
Metzger’s bill also contends that New York farmers are facing added challenges with a rising minimum wage, tightening labor market and the new Farm Labor Rights Act law ensuring farm workers get paid overtime after working 60 hours a week and that they get one day off each week.
The New York Farm Bureau said this legislation proves Metzger’s understanding of the farming community’s needs.
The proposed legislation has bipartisan support in the state Senate, including that of Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-48.
She introduced a comparable bill in 2016 and again in 2017, which were both passed in the Senate, and is co-sponsoring another bill similar to Metzger’s with state Sen. Rachel May, D-43. However, unlike Metzger’s bill, none of these iterations of the legislation strike the sunset clause that sets the tax credit program to expire — thus also creating an application deadline — in 2022.
