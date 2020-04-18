OGDENSBURG — Michael B. Powers was two days into a fever unlike any he’s ever experienced in his life — sweating, cutting weight rapidly, hallucinating and seeing his temperature surpass 105 degrees. He stopped to wonder if his affairs were in order as this strange and terrible virus was taking hold.
Mr. Powers, 54, is a sergeant correctional officer and former athlete who weighed around 238 pounds in the middle of March. But one morning a dry cough came on, which marked the beginning of his physical and emotionally mind-numbing battle with COVID-19 that led to his hospitalization.
He would go on to lose over 30 pounds in less than a month without having left his house, and he kept a detailed log of it all.
In a phone interview with the Times on Friday, which he did two days after his doctor cleared him from having to quarantine, Mr. Powers outlined what followed the first day he started coughing.
Mr. Powers lives in Ogdensburg, where he is a city councilman. But he’s also president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, which represents over 30,000 New York State employees and retirees. He comes in contact with many correctional officers, staff from the governor’s office and, mainly, the association’s board.
He said the dry cough came on the morning of Wednesday, March 18. That day he was working a long day in his office in Albany, yet he didn’t come in contact with many people that day, a rare and unplanned occurrence.
That evening he went home, ate dinner and went to his bedroom. The diarrhea started that night, which he didn’t think much of as he didn’t feel flush or feverish.
Still, just the cough, so he went to bed.
He woke up the next morning with the chills. He said he never gets the chills. It was a Thursday, and on Thursdays Mr. Powers usually goes back to Ogdensburg, where he lives in a house with his 18-year-old son, Gerard. He skipped out on work that day, just in case he had the flu or some sort of cold, to travel home and get some tests done.
That afternoon, a physician’s assistant tested him for the flu, some respiratory illnesses and multiple viruses, although they all came back negative. A glutton for news and information, he couldn’t help but wonder if it was COVID-19.
“At the time,” he said, “how could ya not?”
That night, his body temperature was approaching 100 degrees. The next morning, March 20, Mr. Powers said he was tested for COVID-19. His physician reached out to the county health department, which then would be in constant contact with Mr. Powers and his son. He was advised to self-quarantine as he awaited the results, of which in his mind he hardly needed.
“I was pretty convinced prior to the results coming in that I was positive,” he said. “I expected it.”
Mr. Powers started taking a five-day antibiotic and confining himself to his bedroom to keep his distance from his son, who, to this day, has not showed any symptoms. Mr. Powers stayed active with the association remotely at first, but that wouldn’t last as the symptoms progressed.
On the morning of Saturday, March 25, Mr. Powers was informed he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Five days later, he would make his diagnosis public. The announcement came as the association was pushing for the state to provide personal protective equipment to correctional officers. With added pressure from members of Congress, the move would prove effective as the state allowed PPE for officers just two days later.
“It was a simple decision really,” said Mr. Powers, adding that the association had been pushing since late February for the state to address the vulnerability of correctional facilities. “Since the first case started, we knew watching it spread in China, Italy and Ireland, it was just a matter of time.”
But Mr. Powers’ fight had hardly begun. His symptoms continued progressing until the fever peaked and was uncontrollable, causing him to stay in bed for two days.
Starting March 28, his temperature was reaching 107 degrees, accompanied by headaches, body aches, night sweats and the cough. The hallucinations began that day as well. He said he saw former coworkers from years ago.
“A lot of the things I hallucinated about were people that don’t play a role in any real aspects of my life,” he said. “It’s just really strange.”
The next morning, cravings started coming on.
“I can’t remember the last time I had a tuna melt,” he said. “But I woke up craving one, and even thinking about how I used to make them 20 years ago.”
The cravings highlight a strange feature of COVID-19 for Mr. Powers. He lost his sense of taste almost entirely. The only thing he could taste was watermelon, but he never lost his appetite even when the fever was at its worst.
“When you get the flu,” he said, “the last you’re thinking about is soup.”
Another strange feature is the virus’s fluidity. He would sweat through the night, wake up and have a nearly five-minute coughing fit and then every symptom would let up. There were times he remembers telling his brother he felt great.
But by 4 p.m. every day, like clockwork, the fever would spike again. He would later discover, according to a watch that tracks his heart rate, Mr. Powers heart was beating anywhere between 112 beats per minute and 118 for around four days straight.
“Fortunately for me, I had great contact with my physician,” he said. “We were texting each other often. He was checking on me often. God bless him. I’m sure he’s doing that for all his patients, which is, to me, miraculous.”
By April 2, Mr. Powers’ fever broke and gave way to chest tightness. The tightness suggests he could be developing acute respiratory syndrome, a common result of COVID-19 at the top of the list of fears for many who test positive.
He then went through a few more days regulating the fluidity. He would have a restless night April 4, sweating in his bedroom with chest tightness. But then the chest would loosen in the morning and temperatures maintained with breathing somewhat normally.
By April 7, the chest tightness returned, so he called his physician who then ordered a chest X-ray. He would then bounce around to a few more hospitals that day — insisting he drive himself to maintain distance from his son — before being admitted into Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center that afternoon.
His lungs appeared to show a watered-down milky substance building in his lungs, which he was advised at the hospital is the COVID-19 attacking the lungs.
“That’s what you’re trying to avoid,” he said. “And I think those two days of bed rest are kind of what screwed me.”
Mr. Powers said thanks to the care from the medical center staff, the fluid in his lungs decreased and his symptoms were further eliminating. He was checked-out of the hospital by April 11. By April 15, his physician cleared him of quarantine.
Reflecting on his experience with COVID-19, Mr. Powers said there are of course times when he felt lonely and somewhat dire.
“You’re thinking ‘well I can’t wait to get out on the golf course,’ and you look, and the golf courses are closed,” he said. “And then I thought ‘I’m looking forward to going out fishing,’ and then they close the boat ramps. Then you’re thinking ‘I’m just looking forward to getting healthy, and then you’re thinking ‘do I have my affairs in order in case this goes south?’”
But through technology and social media, friends and family members were reaching out to him more than ever. He heard from friends who he hadn’t spoken with in 20 years. Friends would ask him what he needed from the store whenever they went, and then they would leave cleaning supplies or food on his doorstep.
“They graciously and without hesitation went out and did these things for my son and I,” he said. “It was difficult to respond to all of them because it was coming in so quick and of course I wasn’t feeling well. A lot of them went answered. But I’m just so grateful for the concerns and the outreach.”
Mr. Powers said he’s baffled that some are looking to reopen the economy right now. He has close friends who are business owners and whose livelihoods are in jeopardy. He considers city hall and the devastating financial impact this pandemic will have not only on the nation and state but on local municipalities. With those factors in mind, he said reopening the economy now could put more lives at risk.
“It’s serious, and it needs to be taken seriously,” he said. “And knee-jerk reactions can’t be done at this time.”
On March 18, Michael Powers went to his doctor’s office and weighed 238 pounds. On April 17, he weighed 202.
“I don’t recommend this as a weight-loss program,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll open everything back up here and find a cure so I can have a yard sale. My clothes are hanging on me.”
Mr. Powers said he probably should have been in the hospital prior to when he was admitted. He chalks that decision up to his stubbornness.
“Fortunately for me, as I knock on wood, it worked out,” he said. “At least for now.”
Now he’s going for walks in his neighborhood, running errands and coughing a little less. Staying active is what has helped him the best.
Looking back on those two days in March when his fever was at its peak, Mr. Powers said he didn’t consider giving up.
“Never. No way. That’s not in me,” Mr. Powers said. “Did I wonder what the next day was going to bring? Sure I did. That’s what prompted me to wonder if I had my affairs in order. I was comfortable with that, but then the gears shifted. That’s not in the Powers DNA. It never has been.”
