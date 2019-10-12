WATERTOWN — The Jreck Subs shop on Mill Street is going to be closed for the next few weeks.
With caution tape surrounding the entrance, some Watertown residents were concerned the Mill Street Jreck was closed indefinitely. That doesn’t appear to be the case. A spokesperson with U.S. Marshals Headquarters, which is operating the chain until it is auctioned, said the building owner has required Jreck Subs on Mill Street be closed temporarily for renovations. The U.S. Marshals believe all the businesses in the building would be closed, and it anticipates it to last until around Nov. 8.
Patricia V. Signor, a Watertown pharmacist who owns the building, was not available to provide more details.
