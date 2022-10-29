hed

Volunteer search teams from around the region looked for a missing man from Tupper Lake in the area of Coreys Road this week. Forest rangers found the man dead in a wooded area on Tuesday. (Provided photo — Search and Rescue of the Northern Adirondacks)

TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake man who had been missing since Oct. 1 was found dead by forest rangers in a wooded area half a mile from Coreys Road in the town of Harrietstown on Tuesday.

Tupper Lake Police Department Chief Eric Proulx said at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Forest Rangers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation found the body of Jordan Beaulieu, 32, around .6 miles from the road as they searched the area around Axton Landing.

