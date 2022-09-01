Attempted murder case a mistrial in Oswego County

Tribune News Service

PULASKI — A mistrial has been declared in Oswego County Court for a man accused of attempted murder by stabbing in 2021.

Marcus Miller, of East Seventh Street in Oswego, was initially charged last year with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all later upgraded to include attempted murder. He was brought to trial in Pulaski’s county courtroom Aug. 16, but is back in jail on $1 million bail after a mistrial was declared.

