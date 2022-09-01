PULASKI — A mistrial has been declared in Oswego County Court for a man accused of attempted murder by stabbing in 2021.
Marcus Miller, of East Seventh Street in Oswego, was initially charged last year with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all later upgraded to include attempted murder. He was brought to trial in Pulaski’s county courtroom Aug. 16, but is back in jail on $1 million bail after a mistrial was declared.
According to the court, the mistrial was declared after prejudicial instructions were given to the jury, requiring that jury to be dismissed and a new one chosen. There were not enough potential new jurors available in the existing jury pool, so Miller’s trial was adjourned to Nov. 14 when a new jury pool will be used.
According to Oswego County Court, Miller will be tried on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, third-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Oswego County sheriff’s deputies allege Miller stabbed a man he knew seven times, including twice in the neck, on June 12, 2021.
