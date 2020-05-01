AKWESASNE, Quebec — Akwesasne Mohawk Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Thursday near a residence in Snye.
Police were called to the area south of the residence on River Road at about 9 a.m. for a male who had been found unresponsive. When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the man was dead.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police secured the scene, and the Sûreté du Quebec, Forensic Unit was called to provide assistance with the investigation.
The man was described by police as a 31-year-old from Akwesasne, N.Y. The family has been notified, but further identification is being withheld until additional notifications are made, police said.
