ALBANY — Republican lawmakers stood with Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro in the state Capitol on Monday to urge Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to change the state’s cashless bail and discovery laws in her upcoming budget amendment as he builds his congressional campaign.
Molinaro, 46, of Red Hook, led several members of the state Legislature in a rally against bail reform, they’ve held several times before, on the Million Dollar Staircase.
“At the end of the day, if we’re going to confront criminal justice, you must also consider the justice due victims and their stories,” Molinaro said.
The state’s bail laws were changed in 2019 to limit pretrial detention for most nonviolent crimes in efforts to make the system more equitable. The law was amended the following year to make charges like negligent homicide and manslaughter bail-eligible.
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski; Sen. Sue Serino, R-Hyde Park; Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon; Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie; Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton; and several other lawmakers joined Molinaro on the staircase to plead with Hochul to include changes to the statutes in her 30-day budget amendment or have a conversation about the need to change the law.
“Our judges are the ones who know best what to do to keep us safe,” Tague said. “By tying the hands of our judges, bail reform has deprived our communities of the means to keep dangerous people at bay. Across the political spectrum, we owe it to our constituents to put practical concerns before ideological or partisan ones and do what is right to keep people safe.”
Molinaro, who lost his 2018 bid for governor to Andrew Cuomo, has held the position of Dutchess County executive since 2012. He touted his refocused public safety efforts, investments in early intervention services, pretrial resources and law enforcement training to reduce crime and the number of people waiting in jail to be tried for low-level offenses.
“A probation officer, a public defender, a district attorney with a judge, prior to cashless bail, could assess risk — not just dangerousness,” Molinaro said. “... But most importantly, in that pre-trial instance, prior to cashless bail, professionals were able to provide protection to the victims, prevent crime committed against witnesses and intervene with a lower level offender in the hopes that we could help correct their behavior moving forward.”
Molinaro’s campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19, in November is heating up. Molinaro continues to be the sole Republican challenger fighting the incumbent Democrat who was first elected in 2018, raising $336,513 since his campaign launch in September, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Delgado has raised $2,235,291 for this year’s contest, according to the commission.
Representatives with Delgado’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment Monday about the state’s bail laws or the congressman’s plans to address public safety concerns.
Gov. Hochul expressed a focus on fighting gun violence with the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns studying the reasons for the increase in violent incidents, but dismissed ties to the state’s bail laws, citing a lack of evidence.
Homicides are below their peak of the 1990s, but increased in New York by 29% in 2020. About 77% involved a firearm. Cities across the nation — in states without bail reform changes — have seen a similar increase in armed burglaries, homicides, shootings and other violent incidents since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Republicans say the roughly 2% of those out on bail who were rearrested for a violent crime, according to 2021 arraignment data from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, proves bail reform.
But accused offenders who post bail are rearrested at higher rates, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. About 30%, or 906 of 2,986 people who posted bail in New York City were rearrested in 2020. About 32%, or 619 out of 1,963 people who posted bail outside the city, were rearrested.
Hochul has stressed the need to stop the high number of illegal firearms flowing into New York from other states with more lenient gun regulations to address the recent surge in crime — a spike seen in cities across the nation without bail reform.
Legislative leaders, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx; and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers; indicated over multiple days last week they do not intend to revisit the law this session.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat and former New York Police Department captain, has requested the Legislature revisit the bail law this session and allow justices have more discretion to determine an accused offenders’ level of risk or public threat.
