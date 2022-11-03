Monitor appointed for Trump Org. deals, assets

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives at the podium for a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s company will have many of its business activities overseen by an outside monitor until New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging fraudulent asset valuations is resolved, a judge ruled.

New York state Judge Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted James’ request for such a monitor as part of an order blocking the Trump Organization from issuing financial statements that don’t disclose the “assumptions and techniques” used to value its assets or from transferring or disposing of assets without court approval.

Tribune Wire

