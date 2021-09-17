Nine more healthcare workers — about one percent of the 630 person staff — was vaccinated today bringing the total number of staff members who have had at least one shot up to 527, 84% of the total staff.
Although that still leaves 102 health system employees who have not yet been vaccinated as required by the state mandate, the health system continues to try to support those grappling with their decision by answering questions and providing accurate information to those interested in learning more about the shots available to them.
Since the mandate was put into effect in late August, 85 people in the health system have been vaccinated.
The number of resignations due to the vaccination requirement held steady from Thursday at 43.
