ALBANY — A growing number of New Yorkers have been taking advantage of the state’s paid family leave program since it was first put into place more than 5 years ago, and state officials are touting it as a success.
Introduced in 2018 by the Paid Family Leave Law, it’s a state-sponsored insurance program that allows for covered employees to apply for up to 12 weeks of continuous paid leave per year to care for a new child, a sick family member or take care of home affairs if someone in the family enters active military service. Anyone covered by workers’ compensation insurance is eligible for the program.
All eligible workers pay less than half a percent of their pay per wage period into the system, at a maximum of $399.43 per year. Those eligible but making less than the state’s average weekly wage of $1,688.19 have their annual contribution cap lowered proportionally, and the maximum weekly benefit is 67% of the recipient’s weekly wage.
“Our nation-leading paid family leave program is a testament to our efforts to make New York the most worker-friendly state in the nation, and I will continue working closely with the legislature to enact the policies and programs that support strong families,” said Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul in a statement touting the program’s expanded use.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Financial Services, 2.6% of workers eligible for paid family leave used it in 2022, up from 1.59% in 2018. That equates to 117,851 people taking paid family leave in 2022, a majority of whom used that time to care for a new baby or child in their home.
The increase includes an uptick in the rate of men utilizing the benefit and taking time to bond with their new children, with men representing 39.7% of those who took the benefit in 2022 with 43,254 claims, up from 30% with 25,768 claims in 2018.
A large proportion of paid family leave recipients in 2022 were caring for ill family members, with 27.7% of claims made for that purpose in 2022.
People are also taking more time with the benefit, with average time off taken up to 7.9 weeks in 2022, compared to 5.5 weeks in 2018.
The program saw the fewest users in the north country in 2022 with 2,953 people taking paid family leave. The mid-Hudson region saw 17,144 people take paid time off last year. Western New York saw 14,539 claims for paid family leave in 2022.
