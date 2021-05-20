WATERTOWN — Madesyn L. Alexander’s puppy essentially chose the career for her, so it was natural that she’s going to do everything she can to raise money for his life-saving heart surgery.
She has rallied more than a dozen businesses to help raise money for her dog’s surgery. One business, Cuppycakes, even sold cupcakes to her half-price and she is now re-selling them at her work place with the plan of all the proceeds going toward the surgery.
Ms. Alexander, Watertown, is an intern at a dog training facility called North Country Canine on State Route 11. She was interested in the field but never considered doing it professionally until she fostered Rex, a purebred German Shepherd. Ms. Alexander’s dog was recently diagnosed with severe pulmonary stenosis, a rare condition in which Rex’s pulmonary valve never opened all the way up. The condition causes Rex’s heart to work in overdrive, which thickens the muscle around his heart. Ms. Alexander was told Rex has roughly a year to live.
However, a nearly $6,000 surgery that has a 95% success rate can change everything. It could not only allow Rex to live a long life but one with high quality. It would put all the training Ms. Alexander has done with Rex to the test, helping them be able to get him into agility sports like dock diving. But for now, Rex gets too tired when training for sports like that. More importantly, it would allow Ms. Alexander more years with Rex.
“Whether I have to take out a personal loan, I will make sure he has this surgery,” she said. “But it is so incredible to me that people would care about a dog like that, especially someone else’s.”
With the organizational help of loved ones, well over $1,000 was raised in two days. Businesses around the city have pitched in, with likely more to sign on as Ms. Alexander continues to ask if they want to help, noting that of course they don’t have to at all.
“I didn’t know the dog community here was that strong,” Ms. Alexander said. “Most people I thought would be like ‘Yeah it’s a dog, tough luck.’”
The businesses that have donated so far include Mountainside K9 Dog Training, Karol’s Canine Cuts and Doggy Daycare, Pet Supplies Plus, Chrissy Beanz Bakery and Cafe, Upstate Wicked Candles, Juju, CabanaBay Tanning, Staples, Clouds Over Watertown, 5 Star Nutrition and AZ Smoke Shop. Other businesses have put out donation jars, like Bottlecaps Beverage Center, Cheney Tire and Garland City Beer Works. Ms. Alexander is selling cupcakes at North Country Canine that Cuppycakes sold to her at half price. The cupcake shop is also selling treats at their store with the proceeds going to Ms. Alexander and Rex.
The surgery is called a balloon valvuloplasty, which includes a balloon being placed through Rex’s jugular and then being opened. The goal is to open the vein enough so blood can flow more freely. Ms. Alexander said she hopes to get the balloon in six to eight weeks, get the procedure done and get back to training. Meanwhile, Ms. Alexander hopes her internship transitions into a full-time training gig at the facility.
“Because of you, I have chosen to do what I’m doing,” she said, looking at Rex. “And we’re going to get you healthy so you can help us do some of those sports.”
