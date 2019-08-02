ALEXANDRIA BAY — Local and state officials will have to review more than 200 projects from north country waterfront communities submitted for a portion of Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative funding.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo launched the $300 million initiative, also know as REDI, in June to help finance resilient infrastructure and economic development in municipalities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, the same communities that have dealt with flooding and other issues from high water levels this year.
Residents, business owners and local politicians entered the meeting room at the village office Friday, the final day for project submissions, for a meeting of the regional planning committee for REDI representing Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties. The first planning committee meeting was held last month in Clayton.
Jennifer Olivo, a project officer with OBG, which is part of Ramboll, a consultant hired by the state to assist with the REDI initiative, said at the meeting that the 232 projects were submitted earlier this week, meaning more proposals may come forward.
“This is probably the largest region in terms of the number of projects that we’ve seen across the entire shoreline. Again, there’s five regions” she said.
The planning committee, which consists of 12 state officials and 12 local officials, will evaluate which projects meet the criteria, possibly eliminate some proposals and prioritize them, with much of the onus placed on local members.
The committee will further refine the list of proposals by Aug. 12 and finalize it by Sept. 9. The commission itself, which consists of 11 state commissioners, will review the projects by Sept. 16.
The meeting follows the governor announcing several initiatives to bolster tourism along the lake and river Thursday in Oswego.
The effort included waiving fishing licenses and fees for angling in Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River and Lower Niagara River through Labor Day; reducing camping and entry fees for 30 state parks by 50 percent, allocating $5.25 million to modernize the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Altmar and launching a new video advertisement promoting the area.
