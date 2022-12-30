Murder suspect indicted on fraud

Waldron

PALERMO — Accused of second-degree murder in the death of her 17-year-old disabled son, Lisa Waldron has been newly indicted on 25 federal charges claiming she “willfully and knowingly obtained and spent Social Security benefits paid by the United States Social Security Administration to her deceased son when, as the defendant well knew, she was not entitled to that money.”

According to the grand jury indictment filed Dec. 8, Waldron “having made application to receive benefits under Title 42, Chapter 7, Subchapter XVI of the United States Code for the use and benefit of Jordan Brooks and having received such benefit, did knowingly and willfully convert all or part of those benefit payments to a use other than for the use and benefit of Jordan Brooks.”

