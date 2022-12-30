PALERMO — Accused of second-degree murder in the death of her 17-year-old disabled son, Lisa Waldron has been newly indicted on 25 federal charges claiming she “willfully and knowingly obtained and spent Social Security benefits paid by the United States Social Security Administration to her deceased son when, as the defendant well knew, she was not entitled to that money.”
According to the grand jury indictment filed Dec. 8, Waldron “having made application to receive benefits under Title 42, Chapter 7, Subchapter XVI of the United States Code for the use and benefit of Jordan Brooks and having received such benefit, did knowingly and willfully convert all or part of those benefit payments to a use other than for the use and benefit of Jordan Brooks.”
Waldron, of Palermo, is charged with theft of government property and Supplemental Security Income fraud.
The indictment alleges Waldron stole Social Security benefits meant for her son starting January 2020 and continuing intermittently 24 more times up to April 2022, almost exactly a year after Jordan Brooks died on May 9, 2021.
Waldron allegedly stole 12 checks for $529.34 each, four checks for $560.60, and nine checks for $522 apiece, for a total of $13,292.48.
According to U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick, Waldron faces the possibility, if convicted, of serving a lengthy prison sentence.
“There’s two different types of charges” brought against Waldron, he said. “There’s the theft of government property charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years (each), and then there’s the Supplemental Security Income fraud charges, which carry a maximum sentence of five years (each).”
Those sentences can run concurrently or consecutively dependent upon the judge’s discretion. Concurrent sentences combine all charges of which the defendant is found guilty into one sentence equaling the time required of just one charge. Consecutive sentences, on the other hand, add up all the individual charges of which the defendant is found guilty and are the total of those sentences, resulting in a much longer sentence.
“Whether sentences are consecutive or concurrent are based on two things,” Southwick explained. “One is, are they based on the same facts or not. In some circumstances the judge has discretion, meaning authority, to either make them consecutive or concurrent. So, it depends on the facts of the case that aren’t yet publicly available. In theory, I suppose, they could be consecutive, but it’s really up to the court and also if they’re based on the same facts. If they were all concurrent, 10 (years) would be the max, but it can turn on many things that aren’t readily apparent from the indictment, depending on what the result of her case is. Judges in federal court base their sentences on three things. There’s a sentencing statute. … Then there’s the U.S. sentencing guidelines, which are just that. They are guidelines that the court can consult if it wishes about the sentence, and then other factors as well that are brought forth at sentencing by the prosecution and defense. So, it’s really up to the judge. These sentences do not carry mandatory minimums. But obviously, the judge can’t sentence more than the maximum.”
“Not much has yet occurred in the case,” Southwick added. “The grand jury has issued an indictment which has been unsealed. The defendant will be scheduled to appear on the indictment in the near future. And that’s all that’s happened in the case. There’s not anything else that has occurred here in federal court yet other than the filing of the indictment. The next step normally is she will make her initial appearance, at which time the court will determine issues like representation by an attorney, release or retention, things of that nature.”
I asked Southwick about the investigation that led to these charges.
“Well, the grand jury issued an indictment,” he said. “That kind of speaks for itself. We can’t really say anything really beyond ‘no comment’ regarding the investigation or circumstances that led to the filing of the indictment. All we can do is confirm that an indictment has been filed. It’s not sealed, and therefore is publicly available.”
“I can’t discuss the proof,” Southwick added, “because it’s too early in the case to make any public statements. The defendant is presumed innocent, and we can’t discuss the case because there’d be concerns about the defendant getting a fair trial if the jurors, or potential jurors, know too much about the case that they’ve learned through means other than hearing the trial.”
The federal government will seek restitution from Waldron.
“Restitution is normally an aspect of any federal prosecution,” Southwick said. “So that’s something we’re seeking. Whether the defendant has to pay that depends on whether they’re found guilty or not. That’s a pretty normal thing in our indictments.”
Waldron’s initial court appearance on these charges was scheduled for Dec. 16 before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric in Binghamton.
“That’s where she’ll be appearing on her initial appearance,” Southwick said. “Most or all of any other court appearances will be in Syracuse.”
Waldron’s judge there will be Chief Federal Judge Brenda K. Santis, who sits in Syracuse, Southwick said.
“She is the judge assigned to the case,” he said.
