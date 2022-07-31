hed

NYSP squad car on scene of a fire on May 29, 2021 in Fishers Landing. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Syracuse — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries suffered after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said.

Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the crash Friday night in the town of Mexico, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.

