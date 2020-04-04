Glena Tyska came home to Theresa to die.
“We brought her home from Alabama because that’s what she wanted to do — to come home,” said Diane Roshia, one of Glena’s five siblings. “She didn’t want to pass away at a nursing home or a hospital. She passed with us.”
Glena, 55, was diagnosed with cancer in June. The daughter of Leland G. and Ethel Kellner Mortellaro of Watertown died on Friday, March 20 while “home” in Theresa with Diane and her husband, Mark Roshia.
“It was sudden that it happened,” said Ms. Roshia. “We didn’t expect it that day because she was fine all day long for what she was going through. She had a visitor or two, and she was gone.”
March 20 was also the date that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order, a 10-point policy to assure uniform safety for citizens. Among its 10 points: “When in public, individuals must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet from others” and “businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least 6 feet.”
Thus, the mourning for loved ones has left a gap in the grieving process as funeral homes, essential services, apply the executive order.
Now, families like the ones Glena left behind are left to navigate this new reality of life, and death, and in how we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘When available’
“She passed away that Friday night, when this all started,” Ms. Roshia said. “We didn’t do calling hours because of everything going on. Her services are to be when available — when we’re able to do it.”
People planning services are looking ahead to the warmer days of spring, when they hope the blooms and blossoms, harbingers of promise, will be accompanied by lifting of PAUSE restrictions and when public services and celebrations of life can finally be held.
“She was cremated and we brought her back home, and when we’re able to do bigger groups of gatherings, we will do a service for her,” Ms. Roshia said. “We’ve got out-of-town family that can’t travel right now. Life is on hold.”
D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, 135 Keyes Ave., Watertown is assisting Glena’s family with the delayed arrangements. Francee Calarco, co-owner of Calarco Funeral Home, said the pandemic has been difficult for families and how they grieve. For example, conventional public calling hours have been canceled.
“Some people go to calling hours, some people go to a funeral, some people send flowers, some send food,” Ms. Calarco said. “All of that is gone, so there’s no recognition of a person’s death.”
The protocol now at Calarco, she said, is that viewings and services are for immediate family only.
“You have a viewing, or a service of some kind, like a graveside service, limited to 10 people,” Ms. Calarco said. “That includes the funeral director.”
The remaining nine must be immediate family only, Ms. Calarco said.
“That’s really minimizing what people are accustomed to doing,” she said.
Larger families can enter the funeral home in shifts, but must stand 6 feet apart.
“It’s really heart-breaking because you are losing your person and you’re having to follow all of these rules for a very good reason,” Ms. Calarco said. “Consistently, we’re all saying, ‘This is for the greater good.’ We all realize that. But then, your very close person dies and it’s hard to recognize what’s really happening out there because you lost a loved one.”
Guidelines
Michael Lanotte, executive director and CEO of the New York State Funeral Directors Association, Albany, said the 900 funeral homes that are members of the association are operating under the PAUSE guidelines.
“Some funeral homes have taken that and applied the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and White House guidelines of no more than 10, which is totally understandable and permissible,” Mr. Lanotte said. “Others are working individually with the families based on the size of the family and restrictions at the funeral home to make sure they have space with the social distancing that would have to take place when they get together.”
Mr. Lanotte was asked how the funeral homes in the state association, consisting of 3,000 professionals, are dealing with this upended grieving process and how it’s explained to families.
“I can only describe it in terms of what I would feel if it were me in that situation,” he said. “When you lose someone you love, you are looking for the comfort of your family and friends. That comfort is usually expressed in the form of a hug, a kiss or a handshake — something that involves close contact and touching, and it’s not something we can do right now.”
The situation, Mr. Lanotte said, is difficult for all involved.
“It’s just heart-breaking to think that these folks who are losing people aren’t even going to be able to have that normal grieving process right now, which is important to overall healing. I’m just in awe of our funeral directors and have so much respect for what they’re able to do and how they work with families to guide them through this. They’ve never experienced anything like this themselves before.”
‘Tough conversations’
At mid-week this past week, Paul P.B. MacKay, manager and owner of Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park St., Canton, was preparing arrangements for two families.
“They’re a small family, so that helps,” he said. “The second — they’re going to have to come in shifts. It’s a little bit larger.”
He was also planning the trip to a cemetery for one of the families. The same distancing and gathering guidelines apply to that location.
“We’re going to have to have the pallbearers and myself step outside the cemetery gate and then have the family with the minister,” he said.
Explaining these new guidelines to families result in “tough conversations,” Mr. MacKay said.
“Being a service where we encourage families to come together, and the community to come together, we can’t do that,” he said. “It’s very sad. Keeping your distance and not shaking hands or a hug is very hard not to do in times like this.”
Ms. Calarco said the people she has dealt with seeking services since the PAUSE order was issued understand the situation.
“Every single one of us is going through this,” she said. “We’ve all heard the same message. We’re all living the same sequestered life. Now, they’ve lost a loved one and they’re bringing all that in, so they have some sense of the reality that’s going on and they’re expecting us to give them some parameters.”
A basic question clients may have, Ms. Calarco said, is: “How does all this work with funeral services?”
“We explain all of that and tell them what the options are and try to work with them the very best we can,” she said. “I think people see a light at the end of the tunnel and the fact that, ‘I can come in and see my loved one now,’ but I can delay the services so I can have my community come around me at that point. It’s a sense of not all is lost — not having to do everything immediately.”
Counting on experience
“We’re very fortunate to have a vast majority, about 80 percent, of our funeral directors having at least 20 years of experience as funeral directors,” Mr. Lanotte said. “Obviously, that’s proving to be invaluable right now. Everything that I heard is that families are extremely understanding of the circumstances and just thankful that they are able to even hold that immediate family service right now.”
The business/financial aspect of funeral home operations have also been turned upside down. For example, at Lawrence Funeral Home, Mr. MacKay manages its two segments.
“We have an ambulette service, which transports, predominately, Medicaid patients,” he said. “We take people to appointments. Those have pretty much all but ceased except the necessary appointments. That business is really struggling.”
The private viewings at the funeral home may also affect the bottom line.
“Here, we don’t charge as much because we do not have as many people coming in and people putting off services,” Mr. MacKay said. “They may put off doing anything if they can’t have anybody come.”
Tribute walls
With technology, Ms. Calarco said there is a way to partially close that gap at a time when a hug, or even a handshake, aren’t a good idea. Most funeral homes, she said, have websites where friends and family of the deceased can leave written tributes.
“I’ve seen an uptick in people leaving condolences because they’re not able to come physically to a calling hour or funeral,” she said.
“You will be dearly missed,” a tribute for Glena says.
“As of right now, they’re saying the end of April for everything, but we’re not going to make any arrangements until we know definitely what we can do for her,” Ms. Roshia said. “Everything is on hold — no matter what it is and who it is for.”
