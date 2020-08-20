ALBANY — Lights, camera, potential legislative action.
Lawmakers and business owners on both sides of the political aisle are calling for New York movie theaters to reopen with rallies across the state this week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Officials gathered at the Aurora Theatre and Popcorn Shop late Thursday morning and Albany’s Madison Theatre on Wednesday to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow indoor theaters to reopen statewide.
“My message is a simple one: This is ridiculous,” Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, said Thursday outside the Aurora theater.
With the state’s continually declining coronavirus numbers and infection rate, Sen. Gallivan said New Yorkers know how to properly socially distance, wear face masks and wash their hands to reduce the spread of the disease.
“We’ve seen our infection rate has stayed consistently lower than any other state in the country — there’s no reason our businesses shouldn’t be open,” Sen. Gallivan said. “The industry has a plan in place.
“If the governor doesn’t do it, I’m calling on the legislative leaders to call us together in Albany to take the legislative action to make this happen.”
Movie theaters are next to reopen in the state, Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday, after officials allowed bowling alleys to resume business and released guidance for indoor physical fitness centers, or gyms, to reopen Aug. 24.
“Movie theaters, I think, are next,” the governor said during an interview on WAMC late Wednesday afternoon. “They’re congregate. They have a centralized ventilation system. People, by definition, are not moving around. You’re in close proximity to another person for a prolonged period of time. If you are positive and you’re breathing in and out and you’re sitting two seats away from another person, it could be a real problem. But they are a situation that we have to attend to.”
As of Thursday, 42 states in the nation have reopened movie theaters as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. California and New York — the nation’s No. 1 and No. 2 movie-going markets are among the eight states where the movies remain closed to audiences.
In Jefferson County, moviegoers are still waiting for Regal Stadium 12 in Salmon Run Mall to reopen.
The movie theater chain first announced in June that it would start movie showings on July 10, then moved the reopening back to July 31 before making another announcement three weeks ago that the 12 screens would be back in operation on Friday, with social distancing rules in place.
Of course, that’s not happening. Regal remains dark in the mall, which reopened a month ago.
Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray, the local representative of the Control Room, a group of regional leaders overseeing the north country’s economy, said the chain’s hopes of reopening was too optimistic.
“It’s a high-risk setting,” he said, adding the state hasn’t decided an opening date.
The only lobbying efforts locally have been prompted from Lewis County, where The Lowville Town Hall Move Theater has one screen in its historic movie house, Mr. Gray said.
Pyramid Management, which owns Salmon Run Mall, was not available for comment.
While Stadium 12 won’t open Friday, Regal’s other theaters will start offering “flashback showings” of popular movies with $5 tickets, according to its website.
About 10,000 theater employees in New York have been furloughed or laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The smaller establishments, such as the Madison or Aurora theaters, serve as anchors in their communities, Bow Tie Cinemas CEO and National Association of Theater Owners President Joseph Masher said, adding moviegoers often visit other local restaurants or shops when seeing a show.
“We certainly hope we will get theaters open soon,” Masher said. “If not, they’re going to close forever.”
The state has been slow to reopen indoor theaters, Cuomo has said, because officials have prioritized resuming the most essential businesses that pose the least risk. The state’s COVID-19 numbers remain at an all-time low since the pandemic began, with 0.74 percent positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests Wednesday — the state’s 13th straight day with a coronavirus infection rate below 1 percent. The state reported 518 New Yorkers with COVID-19 in state hospitals Thursday, which is the lowest since March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.